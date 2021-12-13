I am writing to encourage the City Council to vote yes for the proposed Derby lagoon project on Dec. 14. While no project can be all things to all people, the overall benefit to the community should carry the weight of the decision. Having grown up and spending the majority of adult life, including raising five children in Derby, I’ve been impressed with the overall changes to our city. Over the past few years, we have been fortunate to see our community attract and build family-friendly amenities that have raised our community profile and, more importantly, raise our communal quality of life.
Looking back at a few of the recent accomplishments we’ve had from Decarsky, Warren Riverview and Madison Avenue Central parks, our own regional hospital, Field Station: Dinosaurs to the soon to be completed Derby Sports Zone, it’s easy to be proud of what we have to offer and hard not to be excited about our upcoming developments like ROKC Derby and new dining options. We’re fortunate that our community has the attention of a new, high profile development that’s unlike anything our regional neighbors have to offer.
I urge our City Council to continue its great work by voting to bring this new, exciting, one-of-a-kind project to our community.
Joshua Kippenberger
Derby, Kansas
