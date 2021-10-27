I will be voting for Andy Watkins for school board for the 2-year term. He is very level-headed and has good common sense. I feel like with his morals and values he is a trustworthy advocate for students, parents, teachers, and staff. He is also already familiar with Derby schools and policies having already served on the board. He has come through before for the district with his budget and finance skills. I also agree with and loved his interview when he spoke about the mask policy and how it should be optional and the parents’ choice. Andy also expressed about continuing to work on the new strategic plan and I think he would be a great asset to the plan. Go vote for Andy Watkins … I AM!
CHLOE SMITH
Derby, Kansas
