Have you considered your humble servant, Elizabeth Stanton, for mayor of Derby? I submit to you that my Ward 2 City Council Member, Elizabeth Stanton, would be an excellent leader and representative for the Derby community that she loves.
You’ve seen her all around town – checking IDs at the front gate to McConnell Air Force Base; handing out checks for the Derby Community Foundation; celebrating local first responders; cheering on her children at school activities; and just loving on folks in her community. Elizabeth is a member of South Rock Christian Church, an honorary commander for the 22nd Contracting Squadron in McConnell AFB, chair of the Derby Community Foundation, and a member of the Derby Chamber and Rotary Club. Last but not least, she turns acquaintances into friends while assisting them through her award-winning real estate business – The Stanton Group.
