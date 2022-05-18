First off, I thank those citizens who spoke at the public hearing portion of the STAR bond project with specific references to the proposed lagoon and associated venues around it. In my humble opinion, and despite the innuendo made by several council members, the comments by the citizens were based on available facts with little if any reference to those comments being construed as “naysayers.” I also am proud to have my letter read into the record by City Manager Keil Mangus. Thank you sir.
I was disappointed that not one member of the city council did so much as query any of the citizens or ask them to clarify their data or their discussion points. I sensed that there were valid issues surfaced on the accountability and assurances made over the first three phases of the project. When the representatives of Derby Destination Development were offered an opportunity to present a rebuttal, there appeared to be an avoidance to some of the issues. The developer came close to a restatement of a comment he made at the Oct. 26, 2021 meeting where he stated he would find another location to place this project. It appeared that the council was being polite, allowing the citizens to present their data and move on to the final vote on the ordinance. It almost seemed as if the outcome was predetermined.
Additionally, my letter read the night of the hearing was emailed to each city council member as well as the city manager on Dec. 28, 2021. Not one of the council members replied to any of my comments or observations, nor did they acknowledge its receipt. The city manager was the only official who acknowledged the receipt.
The transparency of this entire project appears to be set in a fog, separated from the people. I realize that there are activities that must be initiated behind the scenes. We the citizens, however, need to be kept in the loop of decision making that affects the entire community and not for the benefit of a few. Either that or perhaps I am mistaken in my belief that the citizens of Derby are not sheep. God bless America.
