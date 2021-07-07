It seems to me that, in the last 20 or so years, a rapidly increasing number of men must be unaware of two inventions critical to one’s appearance: scissors for neatly trimming hair length and razors for shaving hair cleanly to the skin. Even all my grandsons sport beards. Perhaps it’s just a passing fad that men are sporting beards and odd hairstyles today. Maybe they have some unknown form of dementia and forgot all about shaving and haircuts.
That happened to me twice in my lifetime, and each time it lasted several years. I recovered both times and remembered how to use the razor. Even today, some days that dementia recurs for a day or two. It’s really scary to realize there’s something I’ve forgotten when I start the day.
It’s interesting the images we form in our minds when you see these bearded men. For instance, my dad said I looked like a “hippie” when he first saw my beard and hair over my ears. Someone I saw on Facebook with a full, shaggy beard I said looked like a terrorist. Another young man whose photo I saw has a black beard reaching half-way to the ground. He looks like a rabbi. And my physician whose white beard makes him look like who he really is: a European doctor. Even more noticeable are the athletes with unusual hairstyles (they must visit some alien from outer space for hairstyling).
While they may appear to many of us oldsters as ridiculous, they do say something about the individuals: “Look at me. I’m unique. I’m an individual. I only want to be known for who I am.” Once there was the “flattop” or the “ducktail” and some men still get “buzz” cuts. We often don’t see odd hairstyles as the personal statement that they are. Beards and hairstyles say something about the wearer. I’m not sure it’s exactly what we intend to convey; it partly depends on what other people make of our appearance from their own experiences.
WALT HADDOCK
Derby, Kansas
