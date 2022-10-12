Letter to the Editor logo

There has been a lot of rhetoric, both verbal and in written documents, indicating that people need safe spaces to be sheltered from criticism, harassment or general sentiments of “I don’t like what you said.” This is especially for those self-proclaimed marginalized groups.

Assuming I go along with this, which I am not, where is my safe space? It is rapidly becoming not this country. Current Democratic administration policies being pushed or that have been put into place have put this country in imminent danger both on the domestic and foreign fronts. Don’t be fooled; the American economy is still the standard that keeps the world economic landscape in some sort of organization.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.