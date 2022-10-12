There has been a lot of rhetoric, both verbal and in written documents, indicating that people need safe spaces to be sheltered from criticism, harassment or general sentiments of “I don’t like what you said.” This is especially for those self-proclaimed marginalized groups.
Assuming I go along with this, which I am not, where is my safe space? It is rapidly becoming not this country. Current Democratic administration policies being pushed or that have been put into place have put this country in imminent danger both on the domestic and foreign fronts. Don’t be fooled; the American economy is still the standard that keeps the world economic landscape in some sort of organization.
I now refuse to travel to any of the major metropolitan cities due to the soft on crime policies adopted by those Democratic mayors and city councils. I attend school board meetings to understand where this next generation may be headed with this country. I continually express dismay at how this current state of affairs is affecting people of less means than me. No wonder crime is escalating at a frightening pace. It’s a matter of pure survival for many.
Nov. 8 will be the litmus test for continuing the founding fathers’ vision of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. No matter what the current leftest ideology is pushing, at least at this point half or more American citizens – not illegal immigrants – still believe in the Constitution, as written, and the common sense values that produced such a great nation.
Enemies of this country are keying on this election to gauge their next moves. Russia and OPEC have already told Biden to go pound sand, metaphorically. Will we be the next Germany this winter?
Want a safe space? It’s called the voting booth. No one can see who you are voting for. The seriousness of the outcome cannot be overstated. Vote with your conscience for what’s really best for you, your family and the future of this country.
