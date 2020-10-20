Dr. Roger Marshall is conducting a traditional campaign as he runs for the U.S. Senate seat that has been honorably held for the last 24 years by fellow Republican, Senator Pat Roberts. One feature of Dr. Marshall’s campaign, like most campaigns, is support from loyal members of his own party. In sharp contrast, Democrat candidate Dr. Barbara Bollier is conducting a most unusual campaign – she has surrounded herself and promoted her candidacy with traitorous members of the opposition party, i.e., turncoat Republicans! Who in their right mind would do such a thing? Certainly not someone we would want to represent us in the U.S. Senate! Does Dr. Bollier not realize that, if she were to be elected, someone who will betray their party for her this election will have no qualms about betraying her if she fails to vote the way they expect her to? This is insanity! Let’s vote for a candidate whose supporters are loyal members of his own party – Dr. Roger Marshall.
JOHN WICKHAM
Derby, Kansas
