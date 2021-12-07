Point to any spot on the globe, and there’s a fair chance that I’ve worked on an oil rig there, whether in Dubai, Brazil, Argentina or elsewhere. For almost 22 years, I worked on those offshore vessels 13 hours a day for three or four months at a stretch. After every four months overseas, I would get to come home to Derby for 27 days – without pay – to see my family.
I’m 62 now, and after missing 10 Christmas holidays due to work demands, my wife and I decided that it was time for me to come home for good. I officially retired, and last December I celebrated my first Christmas with my 10 grandchildren in 10 years.
I’m an engaged citizen. I voted for Donald Trump twice. I follow current events. And finding myself permanently back home, I was able to get more of a close-up look at some of the problems here. And it soon became clear that everyday people’s needs here simply aren’t being met.
Here’s a perfect example: I’ve worked in countries that offer paid family leave for pregnant women for up to two years — that’s nothing like here in America.
That’s why I want to see my Republican representatives, Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Roger Marshall, get behind paid family leave and other policies that would help everyday families, create more jobs and lower costs. As a Trump voter, it’s enraging that Republican politicians like our Kansas senators are putting their egos above helping their own supporters like me by rejecting the Democrat budget bill.
Lowering costs should be another Republican idea. We have to tackle the greed at big pharmaceutical companies that is driving up prescription drug costs. The policies in the budget bill would help bring those costs back down and rein in the greed at big corporations and among the wealthiest individuals. And, investments in child care will also help families and bring more working women into the workforce.
Our public officials think too much about themselves and their parties, instead of thinking about average citizens. They spend too much time looking for loopholes that benefit only themselves or their donors – and they’re more loyal to their party than they are to the people who put them there. But they have a chance to show us that they care: I hope they prove it by supporting the budget bill.
KELLY POWERS
Derby, Kansas
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.