I'm no math whiz. Some understand math to extreme levels and some do math with ease. The level of math skill doesn't make anyone better than another, generally speaking. Oftentimes, math is a deciding factor in a future path. It certainly influenced mine.

So, it was good pre-algebra was recently approved by the USD 260 BOE as a math credit. Students that struggle with algebra electing to take pre-algebra will get the math credit for the course along with the relief they can avoid unnecessary advanced math courses.

