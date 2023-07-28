Reading the June 26 article on the subject of the aquatic study, I could find no reference on the need to create an updated aquatic facility. The only reference that may be an inference might be the age of the current pool. Are there problems with the current pool other than age? Will it still hold water? Are the pumps and filters maintained or replaced if needed? If the answers to these questions produce no concrete reason, then why do we need such an item other than someone wanting something new. Improving the existing pool has to be far less costly than a new facility. This is not like upgrading a cell phone or tablet, folks.
The initial “wish list” cost estimate that was presented to the DRC ranged in the mid-$70 million dollars. Even if a reduced “wish list” was presented, the cost will surely be horrendous. Who is driving the train?
If the need for a larger pool is for the swim teams within USD 260, then why are they not building one? Will they fund it or piggyback on the DRC for practice times, meet times, etc.? If it's dealing with not enough time for folks to get wet, then where is the usage chart with accompanying records that would validate this need? If it's for the younger kids, put splash pads in the neighborhoods.
As to ownership of the DRC facilities...who owns it? I know there is a commission that provides the governance of the facilities, but who do they answer to? If it's a city-owned facility, then there must be city input (aka residents) to justify the need and ultimately the cost. You can bet that all residents will get tagged with the cost, regardless if they use it or not.
With the approval of the lagoon project, there will be additional wet ground to play in even if it means an agreement with the operators to provide access to that facility. I do not recall the size of the final lagoon, but even an acre is bigger than any pool that can be built....and its cost is borne by the developers.
My prayer is that other Derby residents become knowledgeable and, equally important, that our City Council will get involved. Rather than concentrating on play, an emphasis needs to be continually assessed and placed on city services that will keep all residents safe and secure. Law enforcement, fire and rescue, EMT staffing and equipment, as well as staffing to continue to improve Derby’s infrastructure are needed more than an aquatic center. Mayoral candidates…hint?
