Reading the June 26 article on the subject of the aquatic study, I could find no reference on the need to create an updated aquatic facility. The only reference that may be an inference might be the age of the current pool. Are there problems with the current pool other than age? Will it still hold water? Are the pumps and filters maintained or replaced if needed? If the answers to these questions produce no concrete reason, then why do we need such an item other than someone wanting something new. Improving the existing pool has to be far less costly than a new facility. This is not like upgrading a cell phone or tablet, folks.

The initial “wish list” cost estimate that was presented to the DRC ranged in the mid-$70 million dollars. Even if a reduced “wish list” was presented, the cost will surely be horrendous. Who is driving the train?

