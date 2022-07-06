Some weeks ago President Joe Biden accused Russian President Putin of genocide against the Ukrainian people. I must say there is a genocide going on which is much, much closer to home. On his first day in office, President Biden proclaimed, illegally, by Presidential order, that our southern border was “open borders” for illegal aliens. He also opened wide for all manner of illegal drugs, which is never, never mentioned in the mainstream media. It threw open the gates for fentanyl!
Fentanyl is a drug so deadly that only a tiny amount could be a fatal overdose. In the first year, deaths by illegal drugs have exploded to 107,000 overdoses by Americans. A big majority of the deaths have been in the 18 to 45 age group. Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) said the other day that enough fentanyl has come over our southern border in the last year to kill every American seven times over. The drug cartels are getting super rich. The drug overdoses, by comparison, dwarf those who die by gunfire, but that’s another problem. The Russians have had nothing to do with this.
We have a president, Joe Biden, who is so blind to reality and is so utterly obstinate that he can condone this fact of life. We have a president who is so willing to commit genocide against his own citizens that we have arrived at this catastrophic time.
DAVID RUSHTON
Derby, Kansas
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.