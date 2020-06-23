I am speaking to you as a private citizen of the City of Derby. I must speak out about what is happening in our nation today regarding racial injustice. We watched in horror as George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight by one police officer with his knee on his throat while three fellow officers did nothing to stop it. Days went by and there were no charges. The soul of this country was and still is on display. This is after Ahmaud Arbery was harassed, hunted down and killed. The murder was caught on video, and it still took over two months for the two men to be arrested. Both victims were black and both were unarmed. This injustice cannot be ignored or tolerated anymore.
We saw protestors of all races take to the street and exercise their right to protest. There was never a time to be silent about racism and injustice, but certainly in 2020, it is unacceptable and dangerous. The youth of our nation are marching and speaking out against injustice everywhere and their statements apply to everyone. I was so proud of our Derby youth marching and protesting peacefully for what is right. Standing up for what is right is what we have been encouraging our young people to do for years. I am equally disgusted by the verbal attacks against them by some of our citizens. There is never a time to viciously seek to destroy the youth of our community, and this is not the time to criticize each other. We need to listen and learn from each other.
Racism exists on a systemic, community and personal level and must be addressed by all people of all races. An excerpt from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech rings loud and clear today. “The marvelous new militancy which has engulfed the Negro community must not lead us to a distrust of all white people, for many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny. And they have come to realize that their freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom. We cannot walk alone.”
An excerpt from an interview with Malcolm X rings just as clearly: “I believe that there will ultimately be a clash between the oppressed and those that do the oppressing. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation.”
This is a call for us to stop the denial that racism does not exist in our city. This is a call to stand on the right side of history. On the side where our community works for freedom, justice and equality for everyone. We must answer the call by listening and learning from people who stand on the side of human rights and dignity. We can only eradicate these diseases called ignorance and racism together. Let’s get to work!
COL. MICHAEL L. DILLARD, RET.
Derby, Kansas
