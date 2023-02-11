While I was reflecting on the events of the past two years, I was reminded of the ancient Greek saying, “Who the gods will destroy, they must first make mad.”
On his first day in the Office of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden issued his infamous presidential order “that our southern border will be open borders.” I absolutely believe this was a spectacular act of illegality because it was clearly unconstitutional.
Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution of the United States of America reads as follows: “The Congress shall have power to establish a uniform rule of Naturalization.”
Joe Biden simply does not have the authority to do what he has done. I have not seen one word concerning this from any of our politicians, Democrat or Republican; not a word from any of our newspapers.
Do you suppose the cause is mass illiteracy? Copies of our Constitution are easily available. I have four booklets myself. Our politicians have sworn to uphold the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Do you suppose they have never read the Constitution which they are sworn to uphold?
Last, but certainly not least, President Joe Biden opened and erased our sovereign borders for massive amounts of illegal drugs, at the behest of the Chinese communists. He has opened the country to fentanyl, which is killing – by overdose – almost 300 Americans per day. (Fentanyl is produced solely by the Chinese, then transported by the Mexican cartels.)
Finally, Joe Biden made this country turn our backs on abundant, cheap energy, needlessly squandering our nation’s wealth on windmills, solar farms and battery-powered cars for the rich, while working people struggle to buy once-affordable fuel for their cars and homes.
Is it past time to activate Amendment XXV?
