Recently, I had the privilege of participating in a Kansas Honor Flight for veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars. The first location we visited was Fort McHenry in the Baltimore area. To say the least, it was inspirational to be able to visualize the words of THE National Anthem as penned in the poem by Francis Scott Key. You could feel the pride he had, as he stood detained on a British war ship that was shelling the fort, when at the end of the barrage the American flag was still towering over the ravaged encampment.
The courage and sacrifice of the cannoneers that kept returning fire through the night was hard to imagine as I stood on these hallowed grounds looking out towards the bay where the British fleet had congregated. This was an emotional experience for the patriots in attendance.
