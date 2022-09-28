Letter to the Editor logo

It was a spectacular display of hypocrisy. I am referring to the grand announcement by Attorney General Merrick Garland that “no one is above the law.” Garland must have a blind spot as big as the whole outdoors. I suggest taking a look at President Joe Biden and his proclamation “that our southern border will be ‘open borders.’”

I firmly believe this is not only illegal, but is out and out unconstitutional. The Constitution of the United States of America, Article 1, Section 8 reads as follows: “The Congress shall have power to … establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization and uniform laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States.”

