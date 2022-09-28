It was a spectacular display of hypocrisy. I am referring to the grand announcement by Attorney General Merrick Garland that “no one is above the law.” Garland must have a blind spot as big as the whole outdoors. I suggest taking a look at President Joe Biden and his proclamation “that our southern border will be ‘open borders.’”
I firmly believe this is not only illegal, but is out and out unconstitutional. The Constitution of the United States of America, Article 1, Section 8 reads as follows: “The Congress shall have power to … establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization and uniform laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States.”
President Biden has also opened the border wide for the importation of all manner of illegal drugs. Especially fentanyl, which has been a death sentence for so many American young people. People in the prime of life. I have not heard one word about this from President Joe Biden. I have been hearing an increasing number of people saying that President Biden is guilty of mass murder for making possible a record 107,000 deaths by overdose in the past fiscal year.
Most of this number can be directly tied to the policies of President Joe Biden, the Democrats, and all those who have chosen to remain silent. To be silent is to approve.
Thomas Jefferson said, “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”
Also, there has been a huge surge in crime all over the nation. All in Democrat run cities. President Joe Biden has totally ignored the entire subject.
Robert Boyce, retired Chief of Detectives for the New York City Police Department, was quoted recently by ABC News: “Nobody’s getting arrested anymore.” Boyce said, “People are getting picked up for gun possession and they’re just let out over and over and over again.”
The criminals are above the law, but their victims are not.
