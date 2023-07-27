Do you see what I see? I am referring to President Joe Biden’s shouting in a microphone and saying we must protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Why is he insisting on starting World War III? All of which will end with a massive atomic bomb exchange and mutual assured destruction.
Biden has prolonged the war by injecting more than $100 billion into the war. When asked how long the war would last, Joe Biden replied, “As long as it takes.” No, not another endless war.
This entire subject is unconstitutional on its face. The Constitution of the United States of America, Article 1, Section 8 reads: The Congress shall have power to declare war, grant letters of marque and reprisal, and make rules concerning captures on land and water.
I fully realize Congress has given up on its constitutional sworn duty to uphold the rule of law. We have one-man rule; let’s face it. It’s high time for Congress to retain its constitutional power.
To underline the hypocrisy, the border of Ukraine is 5,000 miles away. It’s on the other side of the world. Biden has opened our northern and southern border to invasion, both of which are starkly illegal. No Third World despot would do anything like this.
The consequence of this has been, since 1965, that our country has been involved in almost constant war.
All this from a man, Joe Biden, who has demonstrated unmistakable signs of mental illness.
The Biden family is a perfect example of corruption based on pay to play. Twenty LLCs were formed to funnel money to members of the Biden family, with no identifiable business.
The United States of America is duplicating the fall of the Roman Empire. My fellow citizens, wake up America.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.