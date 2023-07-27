Letter to the Editor logo

Do you see what I see? I am referring to President Joe Biden’s shouting in a microphone and saying we must protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Why is he insisting on starting World War III? All of which will end with a massive atomic bomb exchange and mutual assured destruction.

Biden has prolonged the war by injecting more than $100 billion into the war. When asked how long the war would last, Joe Biden replied, “As long as it takes.” No, not another endless war.

