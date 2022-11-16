I sit here writing as a veteran on Veterans Day, and I continue to be completely astounded at the massive cultural shift that has permeated this country, especially since the Obama administration. To be fair, this is most likely the result of the communist movement seeds planted in the ‘50s in our education system, but lack of real attention by the Boomer generation (and I am one) has led to ideologies once scorned by common sense, moral-valued societies being encouraged by leftist power seekers.
It is most concerning that many people my age, being a product of the post-WWII era, have bought into this America-bashing generation of self-entitled, non-productive citizens’ agenda. Even as the moral and financial decay of this country is in full view of everyone, including the entire world. It appears that a major factor that drove the leftist Democrat ability to sustain a grip is women concentrating on the abortion issue as a single point of reference, ignoring all of the blatant country killing issues. This is the proverbial cutting your nose off to spite your face.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.