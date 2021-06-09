Men’s neckties … uggh! Do I really have to wear one? Neckties are as obsolete as men’s wigs, tricorn hats and buckled shoes with high heels. How the napkin/bib became fashionable, I’ll never believe. They’re foppish to say the least. Totally unnecessary “accessory” to men’s fashion wear that only tells other people, “I’m really someone you should respect and look up to.” A neck noose doesn’t really mean the wearer is respectable. Bugsy Siegal and Clyde Barrow both wore neck nooses but were certainly anything BUT respectable. Besides, there are several other types of attire without chokers that are every bit as dressy and are far more comfortable to wear than tight-collard shirts and nooses.
Most people fail to recognize that neckties really are a dangerous accoutrement. They blow in the wind and can cover your eyes, preventing you from seeing some obstacle or approaching hazard. They can get into your soup unless you take precautions. They are a true risk to getting caught in a paper shredder and choking you to death. I saw it happen once (without the death, though).
Why is it that wearing a choker every day in the business world somehow, magically, increases one’s productivity; or maybe enhances one’s esteem in other’s eyes? If it’s so important that men wear these nooses, why do so many men leave their top button under the necktie unbuttoned? That looks sloppy and doesn’t enhance one’s admiration for the wearer.
During my years in business, I’ve worn open-collar shirts and, when required by business custom, these nooses, sometimes even competing in “ugly tie” contests. I got far more accomplished when I could be comfortably dressed in “business casual” attire because I wasn’t always fighting the choker and struggling to breathe. But these “macaroni men” or “pretty gentlemen” like 18th century British politician Charles James Fox, painter Richard Cosway and the convicted forger Reverend Dr. William Dodd were all fashionably mocked as macaroni men.
Guys, after 300 years of wearing this extravagant dinner bib, why must we still submit to this fashion excess that is, likely, the most expensive apparel item per square inch of anything we wear? I don’t think I’ll wear one ever again, for the rest of my life. How about you? Any takers?
Well, anyway … that’s my opinion.
WALT HADDOCK
Derby, Kansas
