Recently, I volunteered to give a tour of Derby High School – a place where I’ve worked for the last 17 years – to a new employee. As we walked the halls, entered classrooms, and met with students and teachers, I was proud of what a great school we have. The individual I was with was so impressed with the staff, the programs and classes we offer. We were able to witness teachers in the middle of lessons, projects and helping students one-on-one. We saw teachers who were providing love and support to students and who spoke about their jobs and programs with great passion. It was nice to see first hand how awesome DHS is!
In times of uncertainty and change, we have to remember that we are a great school! The reality is, school board members come and go, and as we have seen this spring, administrators come and go as well, but there are many teachers and support staff who have been here for a long time and are staying. We have developed friendships, we have overcome difficulties and most importantly, we love what we do!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.