Seeing the story, “Swimming serving as one of Derby’s fastest rising programs” by Adam Suderman, we were happy to see Coach Jimmy Adams and the Panther swim teams get some deserved, and what seems to be long overdue, recognition for their accomplishments over the past three-plus years. As coaches at rival Campus, we enjoy friendly competition with Derby and have become good friends with the coaches. They have had the boys team join us in the Swim-to-a-Wish the past seven years, longer than any other team. Together with the help of a few other teams, that event has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for Make-a-Wish Kansas/Missouri.
I bring that up because Jimmy and his assistants are not just making good swimmers. They are making great young men and women. That is something that more people need to understand and be excited about. This swim program deserves the respect of the community, and they need their support. They need their own swimming facility. As of now, they practice in a facility not run by the school district, so they are not the top priority. The pool at the DRC is not designed for high caliber competition; it is too small for the needs of a large team, and other issues that would be alleviated with their own natatorium. So how can you help? Make a request to the Derby BOE and, if needed, vote to support building a pool/natatorium for this thriving sport at USD 260.
We at Campus have a beautiful new natatorium. We have this because we had the support of our BOE and our community, who passed a bond issue that included replacing our pool that we had used since 1960. Your Panther teams now host their meets at our natatorium. Your swimmers’ senior nights are at our natatorium, and we are happy to allow that to happen so that your teams and our teams can swim in a first-class facility. I know Derby takes some of their other sports much more seriously, and that is fine, just please don’t shortchange another sport that has shown great progress and makes your school proud by their actions in the pool and out of the pool. Give them their own pool so your program and, more importantly, your student/athletes can continue their growth and success.
KELLY KENNEDY & STEVE CRUM
Campus High School Swim & Dive Coaches
