It seems like everyone is offended by something these days. Mothers are offended because their “good boy” got arrested for a crime. Smug censors rail against “Huckleberry Finn;” it’s about a poor white boy and a former slave. Yet they read racy novels themselves.
Children’s books like “Little Black Sambo,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlotte’s Web” and others are banned because innocent fantasies may, somehow, offend parents who try to be offended. Yet these snobbish censors allow their children to listen to some of the vilest “music,” to use language that would make proverbial sailors blush and commit acts forbidden to children in years past.
Women claim “sexual harassment” because a man touches her shoulder or offers empathy for some past trauma she may have suffered. Or maybe a man just smiles at her or compliments her. Perhaps she fancies he’s romantically interested in her. And she waits years to announce her “offendedness.” All those pretended reasons to be “offended.”
Well, I‘m offended, too. I’m offended by all those people who hunt for reasons to be “offended.” By presidents who obsessively lie to the public and incite insurrection by cultish disciples. By the trash people today call “music.” By today’s public obscenities. By pompous censors. That the spiritual “Old Black Joe” is now “Poor Old Joe” because Joe was a slave. By Hallmark’s changing “gay apparel” to “fun apparel” because it might offend “gay” men. I’m offended at people who lack common sense. And here at last, six prized children’s books by Dr. Seuss are getting the axe because “these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” Gimme a break!
All you sanctimonious people could surely find actual, important reasons to be offended. Police brutality. Racial prejudice and inequity. Corrupt politicians. Corporate infidelity to patriotism. You don’t have to manufacture fake reasons.
I guess I can find plenty of reasons to be offended, too. REAL reasons, I mean.
WALT HADDOCK
Derby, Kansas
