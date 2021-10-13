Absolute incompetence in the withdrawal and evacuation in Afghanistan.
Joe Biden owns the disastrous, non-planned out, chaotic withdrawal of American military troops from Afghanistan. Military experts are in agreement when it comes to evacuation from war zones: (1) First, evacuate your civilians and assets; (2) Secondly, evacuate and remove all military hardware and equipment; (3) Thirdly, evacuate all military personnel.
Joe Biden has a habit of putting the cart before the horse. He closed down the seven U.S. military bases in Afghanistan, including the most strategic base, Bagram Air Force Base, before getting everyone out of the country. In his 2019 book, Robert Gates, former Obama Defense Secretary, said Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Joe Biden was the only member of Obama’s security panel who didn’t want to send our Seal team out to kill Osama bin Laden. Fortunately, Obama didn’t pay any attention to his Vice President, Joe Biden.
Joe Biden has spent practically his whole adult life in Washington, D.C. He has no clue how the real world works. Joe Biden is engaged, combative, and nearly impossible to shut up. And, in the area which he has a responsibility, a foreign policy crisis that was the first result of his own poor decision-making, he is impotent, shifty, and conspicuously elsewhere. As Biden claims, the buck often stops with him. The real problem is it always belongs to someone else. Having set the withdrawal dates himself back in April, Biden was aware of what needed to be done – and when. He just didn’t care about doing it as much as he cared about doing other things. As the Taliban were marching across Afghanistan, our President was busy contriving how he could force every child in the United States to wear a cloth mask at school.
Joe Biden has, to the delight of the Taliban, left in Afghanistan more than $85 billion in American military weapons. A sum equal to the price of seven new U.S. nuclear aircraft carriers.
What a shame that all the American soldier lives and American taxpayer monies are all wasted just because Joe Biden decided to do everything anti-Trump. All of our allies know who to blame and they won’t trust us anymore. Very sad.
Finally, in the run-up to the 2020 campaign, President Obama reportedly told a fellow Democrat, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” No one will make that mistake anytime soon.
DAVID V. RUSHTON
Derby, Kansas
