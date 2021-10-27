My name is Alan Turner. I have been a longtime Derby resident and have had my children and grandchildren participate in the Derby school system. I continue to believe that Derby is a great place to raise a family. However, there is increasing pressure in school systems to abandon teaching the positive aspects of this country and blatantly adopt a liberal ideology that has permeated the education system for several decades. It is crystal clear that this ideology has now produced an agenda at state and national governmental levels that should be of grave concern to all citizens.
Derby has fortunately been somewhat insulated from the really aggressive ideological mandates but at the current increasing spiral trajectory of the nation it may become harder to resist.
I originally filed to run for the School Board but circumstances now are precluding me from being able to promise the time I think should be devoted as a member of the Board. My name will still be listed on the Ballot but please do not vote for me and deprive candidates that could use your support. I am providing a list below of candidates that I believe do deserve your support.
All have their unique views and backgrounds but are all linked by strong belief in Common Sense conservative values. Other candidates are touting many years of experience in the current education system – which at face value looks appealing – but remember that they have been a product of the liberal education system I mentioned earlier.
I can and will support any of the following candidates:
Andy Watkins
Robyn Pearman
Jennifer Neel
Mike Blankenship
Dale Rotramel Jr.
Amy Bruso
The most important thing is to get out and vote. This is a critical time for this country and the future is literally in our hands. We must hold the line.
ALAN TURNER
Proud American
U.S. Navy Veteran
