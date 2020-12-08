I live west of Derby, and our daughter and family own a home in Amber Ridge, east of Rock and Meadowlark. They happen to have ATT cell phones, and service in their area is terrible – same is true with areas south of her location like when we go to ball games at High Park. We call them and calls don’t go through. Texts are delayed for hours at times. Phone internet access in that area is spotty at best. My T-mobile doesn’t work in those areas either. I don’t have an answer but I do know the answer isn’t a flat “NO THANKS.” If you support Derby’s growth to the east of Rock, and the citizens of Derby, in today’s high tech world erecting cell towers is a must. Ms. Sexton said, “... there are always options to get better cell phone service.” OK great, what are they? No offense but was that an empty off-the-cuff statement? Have you or anyone on your staff taken on the task of investigating options? Have you talked to cell companies? Calls to ATT by my daughter asking for improved service have been met with “We’re working on it.” Did you just shoot down the only option presented? Do you think ATT just tossed out a dart to pick that location? I doubt it. Why not work with ATT to come up with a solution? Whatever you suggest, recognize one reason for this tower is to solve an existing problem. Lastly, that location does not line up with a runway either from McConnell to the north and west (north to south runways) or Cook Field (north to south runways) several miles to the east. It doesn’t even match up with Beech at Central and Rock. So I don’t understand those references. I’m just guessing but I think ATT did their due diligence and have McConnell’s acceptance. It’s a complicated issue that needs a solution, not a NO.
BOB CROPP
Derby, Kansas
