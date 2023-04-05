Youth in our communities are facing a crisis regarding mental health. We have established barriers to prevent these youth from accessing help when needed.
HB 2407 would change that, allowing trained professionals to proceed with a screening to assess the need for further support and safety protocols. This bill would allow these trained professionals to assist in saving the lives of children in our communities.
Imagine you are a school social worker with a student coming to you struggling with peer pressure, not feeling good enough, massive amounts of schoolwork, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, failing, family struggles, etc. This list could go on and on.
Imagine this student is struggling to manage their feelings about these life stressors and reports that they are struggling to identify how they can go on. They have mustered up the courage to seek help and come to talk to you, as you had helped them through a difficult situation in the past. The student mentions the thought of suicide and you, as the social worker, stop the student, send them back to class, and have them sit in the lobby while you leave the room for a while.
You are aware that the child is left with feelings and questioning why they came for help, if they did the right thing or if they are no longer ready to talk about their feelings.
Without passage of this bill, trained professionals must seek parental permission before conducting a screening to assess if a student is at risk of harming themselves. Leaving the room in the middle of these sensitive conversations puts the kids at further risk by discouraging them from being honest and sharing how they really feel.
KDHE reports youth, ages 10-18, consistently had the highest rate of visits to the emergency room for suicidal ideation, self-harm and suicide attempts between 2016 and 2021. This is NOT just a survey; this is a lifesaving opportunity.
