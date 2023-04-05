Letter to the Editor logo

Youth in our communities are facing a crisis regarding mental health. We have established barriers to prevent these youth from accessing help when needed.

HB 2407 would change that, allowing trained professionals to proceed with a screening to assess the need for further support and safety protocols. This bill would allow these trained professionals to assist in saving the lives of children in our communities.

