Parents, teachers and citizens across our country have become justifiably worried that divisive ideologies are infiltrating our schools. Our eyes and ears have been opened. That is why many of us were concerned when Derby Public Schools’ new Strategic Plan revealed wording promoting Critical Race Theory ideals. We very much appreciated the fact that our school board voted to slow down, define terms and increase focus on academics. A compromise was voted on and approved at the last Derby school board meeting.
Don’t miss a chance to hear a dynamic speaker on this very important and timely topic, as Patrick Penn, retired Captain of the U.S. Army and current District 85 State Representative, will speak about “The Genesis and Perils of Cultural Marxism via CRT” at a meeting hosted by the Derby Republican Women. The speaking engagement will be held Oct. 13 at Calvary Baptist Church (1636 E. Patriot Ave., use east side entrance). Doors open at 6 p.m.; meeting begins at 6:30.
