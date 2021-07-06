While reading The Derby Informer article by Rep. Ron Estes, “Fighting for Kansas Aviation,” I hearkened back to my childhood days when I learned of sins of omission as well as sins of commission.
The Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act is a new program under the American Rescue Plan which was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 11, 2021. While it is true that both Rep. Ron Estes and Sen. Jerry Moran worked to promote federal funding for this important Kansas aviation industry, both voted against the American Rescue Plan; in essence, they both voted against the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act.
Not one Republican in the House, not one Republican in the Senate voted for the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Act, the new program under the American Rescue Plan.
Truth matters. The whole truth matters. If not a sin of omission, it is disingenuous at best for any Republican to take credit for this important aviation project.
If you are happy with federal funding for protecting Kansas aviation jobs, thank a Democrat.
ANGELA SCHIEFERECKE
Prairie Village, Kansas
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.