Can you truthfully answer these questions in the affirmative? 1) Do you agree the government has the right to require you to obtain a state title for your automotive vehicle, register it and display a license tag, and provide adequate liability insurance? 2) Do you agree with the state requirement that you possess a valid driver’s license before driving a vehicle? 3) The state has the right to require that you wear an approved helmet when you ride a motorcycle? 4) Do you agree schools have the right to require that all schoolchildren be immunized against certain diseases? 5) That the state is justified in requiring that you purchase a hunting or fishing license before doing either? 6) Do you believe that your employer has the right to require you to wear appropriate safety equipment when performing dangerous work? 7) Do you agree your employer has the right to require you to receive certain inoculations against certain diseases to protect other employees?
If you answered “yes” to even one of these questions you have invalidated any reason for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on the basis that the government or your employer is violating your rights by such requirement. The vaccination is not only for your own safety; it is more importantly for protection of everybody around you. In a civilized society, your personal rights are subrogated to the rights of the entire society.
So, if you refuse vaccinations and lose your job, don’t blame anyone but yourself, and go off into the woods somewhere were people are not, and enjoy your personal freedom from society away from people who want to stay healthy.
Walt Haddock
Derby, Kansas
