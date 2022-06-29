Only the foolish can ignore what a worsening state the country is in under the current administration. Financial distress, civil unrest and minority groups thinking they are changing the world for the better all spell out a decline of a once great and powerful nation.
I was once challenged for calling this country great as this person says it wasn’t great for all. I have to agree with the premise, but this is the socialist construct that everything has to be equal. Equality only comes when everyone works and pulls in the same direction for the betterment and does not feel that they are entitled to the same reward for doing nothing.
The Leftist ideology panders to the population that is willing to surrender their rights and individuality in exchange for perceived equality and security. The world is a dangerous place and other countries look on in amazement at how a once world leader is being gutted by a bunch of mindless servants that allow the hatred of a singular man to destroy the one beacon of light in the world while ignoring the fiddle.
Midterm elections this year are the most crucial in this country’s history. Unfortunately, the current situation will call for abandoning some otherwise traditional conservative values and only look at the letter (D) next to a name on a ballot. No matter what perceived good actions this person may be associated with, they are still tied to the current administration fiasco. These are now desperate times, and desperate measures must be employed.
Hopefully there is a substantial number of moderate Democrats and self-avowed Independents that reluctantly agree that the current state of the country is not sustainable. Is the Republican party infallible? Not by a long shot, but the pure fact that all patriotism and common sense has left the ruling Democrats cannot be tolerated much longer.
Plagiarizing from the old Gordon Lightfoot ballad, “… the gales of November remembered.” As Conservatives, let’s make it howl.
ALAN TURNER
Derby, Kansas
