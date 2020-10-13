October 18-24, 2020, is the fifteenth annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries week. It is an opportunity to publicly thank the Friends of the Derby Public Library who contribute their time and energy to significantly enhance library services.
How do libraries benefit from Friends groups? Friends extend a library’s capacity through dollar gifts, volunteer and program support, and through advocacy. Your Friends group support is especially important this year as the library determines safe practices for providing service to all.
The Derby Public Library is an important resource in your community. If you are not part of the Friends group, I urge you to contact the library for information on how to become a Friends member and participate in making your library and community the best it can be.
AMY BRUCKER, PRESIDENT
Friends of Kansas Libraries (FoKL)
