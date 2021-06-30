David Dinell’s recent opinion piece was thought provoking, especially as it relates to how we prepare our state and future workforce.
We do indeed need to build a stronger pipeline of young Kansans who will help our state and its businesses succeed.
I’ve often said educated talent is our state’s most valuable export – and not to cast negative light on Kansas, but rather to challenge Kansans to acknowledge and help reverse this troubling trend.
It will take sincere, Kansan-to-Kansan engagement to solve this problem. We need to hear from folks addressing the challenge in their communities.
Mr. Dinell rightly connects quality of jobs and opportunities. We currently have more than 50,000 job openings in businesses and industries statewide. Many would fit young Kansans and encourage them to put down roots in our state.
Mr. Dinell also mentioned there may be “better opportunities” elsewhere, outside Kansas, in the entertainment industry or in high-technology spaces. To that, I’d say: not so fast!
Kansas has the ideal mix of educational assets and creative minds businesses need to prosper in our state. We no longer need to look to the coasts to lead. Groundbreaking innovation can and does happen right here.
Our new Kansas Framework for Growth focuses on improving our innovation ecosystem. We need more entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses seeking game-changing innovations to build a brighter future in Kansas, and by Kansans.
The framework centers in large part on talent – which is just a fancy term for people. We need to equip Kansans with the skills businesses need in order to succeed, and make sure this educated talent has career opportunities once they are ready. One strategy is in enhanced internship and apprenticeship opportunities to put Kansans still in school on a path to staying right here.
And let’s not forget about those who left our state. We need to bring back their knowledge, skills, perspectives and experiences. As one native Kansan who left and then returned, believe me when I say: we want you here, we want you right now, and you’ll be so glad you came home.
Ad Astra Per Aspera,
DAVID TOLAND,
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR AND SECRETARY OF COMMERCE
