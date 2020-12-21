Editor’s Note: This is a true family Christmas story from 30 years ago written by Derby resident Barney Tull
Some 30 years ago about this same week in our Derby Briarwood home, our family was preparing for the Christmas season. The tree was already up, discussions about presents were taking place, cookies and fudge were being prepared and eaten, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus were being formulated. Both our sons, Jordan (10) and Andy (13), were keen about shopping activities, always quick to check out incoming packages, and extra quick to relook at everything Susan and I were bringing in the house, food or otherwise.
One evening at dinner, we were all laughing and discussing Christmas movies, and other such holiday family activities, when Jordan very clearly told the family he no longer believed in Santa Claus, the big man in red, the North Pole director … As you might imagine, there was a collective family gasp, and everyone to include Andy turned to stare at younger brother. I calmly asked Jordan, “where did you get that information from?” I told him, “I certainly believe in Santa, no question.” Susan was also quick to chime in with similar statements about her love for Santa. Andy, I think, was somewhat dumbfounded at his brother’s questionable pronouncement, and decided not to comment or get involved. Andy did not want to risk presents, or harassment from either of us. Jordan, however, went on to tell us about conversations he had with other school buddies about this matter. And you all know that 10-year-olds pretty much know about most everything.
With only a few days till Christmas, Susan and I both continued to chat with Jordan, attempting to make our case about Santa, and even enlisted extended family members to examine with him about his newfound belief. Christmas was coming very quickly so life went on in our home, each of us enjoying the holiday activities, time off from school and Boeing. The Jordan quandary was in both Susan and my mind throughout the holiday period. Then at 40 years old, I was and still am a serious advocate for the fat man in the red suit.
Christmas Eve came very quickly, and as a family we made a command decision that the boys could get up and check the tree for Santa presents, but Susan and I would not get up until 8:17. Yes, a silly time, but at least we could relax until they would burst into our bedroom at the appointed time.
At exactly 8:17 a.m. and no seconds, both boys walked in with smiles and that Christmas look on their faces, knowing that there were many presents to unwrap. We first asked Andy what was under the tree for him? He was excited to tell us about his big weight set, for he was a football player and a wrestler at the time. The attention then turned to Jordan, and he was quick to tell us he got a cloth bike hat and a card?? Well the obvious next question, what did the card say? He informed us he really didn’t open it and did not understand its significance. He then ran down the stairs, got the card, and came back to our room. Opening the card, he came to the realization it was from Santa. The card read: “Merry Christmas, Jordan, brought your present but couldn’t get it down the chimney. Check the roof!!”
Mother Nature had provided snow and ice for that Christmas day, so with puzzled looks and boots and shoes on, the entire family tromped out on our back deck, and collectively turned and looked up on our roof and chimney some 20 feet high. Much to everyone’s surprise and downright shock, we all viewed Jordan’s brand new 21-speed bike, partially covered with snow and a bit of ice, setting on the roof, leaning against the chimney. Again, I think our entire family could not believe what we all had just experienced, and Jordan was thrilled beyond his wildest expectations. Susan told the family it was time for waffles, coffee, and other Christmas treats, and walked back into the house. I told Jordan we would get his new bike down later, as I would need the help of several of the neighborhood dads.
Andy and I stayed a minute more looking at the bike on the roof, and he finally asked, “dad, how did you get that up there??” I turned and looked at him, and told him sincerely, “I didn’t have a thing to do with it,” and walked to the patio door. His expression was priceless.
Many years have passed since the infamous bike Christmas, and not one time has any family member ever questioned or cast doubt about your friend and mine, Santa Claus.
Lastly, Clark Griswold and Ralph, with his BB gun, had it right all along: “Santa does exist …” Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.
