I'm confused at the way things are being handled with the COVID-19 percentage numbers. We see that the Sedgwick County percent of positive cases is between 9 and 10%. But I also hear on TV that the mobile testing units will only test people that are showing symptoms. Seems to me if that's indeed the case then the figures are skewed to the positive side even though it may be small. Since school and business openings are based on those figures some allowance for the method needs to be considered and an explanation given to the public if we are to trust them.
LLOYD GILMORE
DERBY, KS
