When veterans arrive home, many return with service-related conditions and injuries, such as post-traumatic stress disorder. To assist with their needs, many veterans rely on service dogs to help them through their day. Thankfully, more and more people are supporting charitable causes across Kansas, including those that provide veterans with service dogs.
The Wichita community in particular has always supported veterans. We celebrated National Service Dog Month in September and Veterans Day in November. Whether through charitable donations or simply amplifying the importance of service dogs, please consider supporting the training of service dogs for veterans.
Our nonprofit, Midwest Battle Buddies, provides veterans living with service-related conditions and injuries with service dogs free of charge. We want to do our part to share in the mission of giving back to veterans, as so many Kansans already have.
To simplify our mission of helping veterans, we’ve turned to social media to act as a base for fundraising. We started by advertising our nonprofit on Facebook to reach the veteran community and have had tremendous success so far.
Understanding that not every person has the ability to donate, we share events and posts on our Facebook page to help spread awareness of how important service dogs are for veterans with service-related conditions and injuries. With the majority of Kansans having access to social media in some capacity, sharing our posts and fundraisers for events such as our annual golf tournament on social media could help a veteran obtain a service dog and training.
Every veteran living with service-related conditions and injuries who needs assistance deserves a service dog at their side. It’s up to us to give it to them. Whether through direct donations, attending our community events, or amplifying the message on social media, thank you for supporting our veterans.
President of Midwest Battle Buddies
