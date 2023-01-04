In Kansas and around the country, many dogs are left without homes. A majority of these homeless dogs end up in animal shelters and rescues. Thankfully, more and more people are adopting dogs and donating to charitable causes that help animals in need.
The greater Wichita community has always supported finding animals a loving home. November celebrated Giving Tuesday and the generosity of those willing to help give animals a second chance at life. Whether through charitable donations, volunteering, or amplifying the importance of fostering and adopting dogs, please consider helping animals in need.
Our nonprofit, Heartstrings Animal Advocates, provides foster and adoption services for dogs in need. We want to do our part to share in the mission of finding “furever” homes for dogs, as so many Kansans already have.
To simplify our mission of helping dogs in need, we’ve turned to social media to act as a base for adoption and foster opportunities. We started by advertising our nonprofit on Facebook to reach those looking to adopt and foster as well as volunteer. As a result, we’ve been able to share a dog’s story and journey to their new home.
Understanding that not every person has the ability to adopt or foster an animal, we share events, fundraisers and posts online to help spread awareness of how important it is to help dogs in need. With the majority of Kansans having access to social media in some capacity, sharing our posts, events and fundraisers could help a dog find their “furever” home.
Every dog deserves a loving home. It’s up to us to give it to them. Whether through adoptions and fostering, direct donations, attending events, or amplifying the message on social media, thank you for helping dogs in need.
