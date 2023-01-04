Letter to the Editor logo

In Kansas and around the country, many dogs are left without homes. A majority of these homeless dogs end up in animal shelters and rescues. Thankfully, more and more people are adopting dogs and donating to charitable causes that help animals in need.

The greater Wichita community has always supported finding animals a loving home. November celebrated Giving Tuesday and the generosity of those willing to help give animals a second chance at life. Whether through charitable donations, volunteering, or amplifying the importance of fostering and adopting dogs, please consider helping animals in need.

