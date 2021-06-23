I sent an email to my city council members last July 6, 2020, regarding the shooting of illegal fireworks in the city limits of Derby. I sent another email on May 23, 2021, asking the same council members what had been accomplished in the past year regarding the shooting of illegal fireworks in the city of Derby.
The response given to me was a bulletin in the Derby News in June 2021 titled “All about fireworks” and their comment was, “Hopefully it will help reduce the issues you have had in the past in your neighborhood.”
That’s the response; no mention of discussion with fellow council members and no mention of discussing this issue with the Chief of Police.
I, along with many other citizens of Derby, believe that Derby has a big problem with the shooting of fireworks in the city limits.
We believe that the only way to control this issue is for the police department to step up patrolling, issuing tickets and/or confiscation of these illegal fireworks.
Thanks for your time.
GAROLD COX
Derby, Kansas
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.