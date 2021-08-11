What a historic 17 months we all have been through together, not only as a school district but also as a community. From Derby schools being moved to remote learning during the spring of 2020, to being able to finish out the 2021 year with high school graduation held in-person at Koch Arena for the class of 2021, we have been through a lot!
Thank you so much to the staff of USD 260 for adapting to the guidance you have received. Your willingness to make sure that the students of our district were taken care of with both instruction and safety protocol was remarkable. Thank you to the parents of our students who spent extra time and effort ensuring that your children were connected with remote learning, or perhaps helping your students make it through a quarantine, or even making educational plans different than you anticipated, your tremendous effort is also appreciated.
Finally, thank you to our supportive community. Your assistance with making sure that our schools were supported with encouragement, resources and volunteers during this past year was amazing.
Our community has had differing opinions along the way, but I am convinced that our discussions have made us stronger. These discussions have helped bring to light the facts of dealing with a complex situation and, ultimately, we were able to understand how we can get kids back in school while also prioritizing the safety of our staff and students.
As we kick off the new school year this week, I would ask that you keep the USD 260 staff and students in your thoughts and prayers. We know that the virus is not gone, but we also know that we as a community can continue to come together during this 2021-2022 school year to ensure that it is a great year for our students, staff and all of those individuals who support our schools.
Thank you so much for your continued support of our school district.
ANDY WATKINS
Derby BOE President
