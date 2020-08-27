You insult me! Obviously Trump has destroyed thousands of jobs and caused many deaths and hospitalizations by treating COVID-19 as a HOAX. I saw him say it on TV news.
In regard to the Lopez article: I do not approve of abortion but prefer abortion in a legitimate clinic to back alley butchery. Birth control is a safe means of reducing abortion but many of the strong anti-abortion or pro-life groups are also against birth control. And some were against Governor Kelly’s attempt to close some businesses, etc., which led to deaths and hospitalizations. That’s pro-life?
ROBERT BEQUETTE
DERBY, KS
