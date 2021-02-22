You would think that the county leaders would realize that a centralized COVID vaccine site is not the best way to go. A friend of mine that's a teacher said his vaccine only took a very short time and was at a site that was easy to get to. The downtown site might be convenient for the health department but dealing with parking, walking a distance and traffic make the centralized downtown site less than ideal. Spreading sites across the county makes much more sense in my view. If we can do it for driver’s licenses it should be done with the vaccine program.
Lloyd Gilmore
Derby
