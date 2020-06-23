As we attempt to return to some sense of normal in the ongoing “Battle of the Bug,” some of us find ourselves practicing the basic guidelines provided by health professionals. Masking, distancing, and hygiene practices are becoming part of our routine. Some refuse to follow the guidelines and subconsciously put others at risk.
Similar choices present themselves as we approach the Fourth of July holiday. (Or as I have called it “The Battle of the Booms.”) I have noticed a marked decrease over the last several years in the level of noise generated during the Boom purchase period. I applaud those who celebrate in a more conservative fashion. Those who have returned from the battlefields with memories of “the real thing” still in their minds are appreciative of this support. You can’t imagine what some of these fireworks tent devices do to those who have in fact “been there and done that.” Select a war from any time period and you will find service members who have endured bigger explosions which would be insane to reproduce here at home.
My plea is to ask you to continue to reach out to the veterans who live in your neighborhood. Get to know them and express your appreciation for their sacrifices by minimizing, or even eliminating, the “Boomers,” especially the big aerial devices. Derbyites have been doing a bang-up job (no pun intended) of controlling the noise levels and, for the most part, cut off the noise at the prescribed times.
There is another group which also suffers during this time frame. The four-legged fur children who are also family members … dogs and cats who are terrified at the “sounds of the season.” Consider them if you participate in the “Battle of the Booms.” All the comfort spray and anxiety coats in the world are no substitute for common sense.
I encourage you to attend the Fireworks show at High Park as a replacement for the neighborhood show. The money you save can be kept in your pocket or donated to one of the veterans groups in the community. The VFW, the Legion, the DAV, AMVETS, and others would be appreciative.
Have a safe Fourth of July. God bless and protect those heroes who keep us safe … past and present members of the military services, the Firefighters, the Law Enforcement personnel, and the Emergency Medical Technicians all share in the day-to-day functions of keeping us safe. Lastly, may God continue to bless America.
TOM MUSKUS, Derby, Kansas
Infantry Combat Veteran (Vietnam)
101st Airborne Division (Airmobile)
US Army
