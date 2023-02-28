It’s quickly becoming old news that the superintendents’ contracts have been renewed through 2025. Depending on your view that is great news, bad news or blah news. For me, the news was not whether the contracts would be renewed, it was the transparency associated with the process…or lack thereof.
It took a regular meeting and a special meeting to get the result. The regular meeting offered a vote without any conversation in front of the public. The special meeting offered a vote with a different outcome that, also, offered no conversation in front of the public. All conversations occurred over the course of four executive sessions lasting three hours and 45 minutes between the two meetings.
What’s the issue if the vote resulted in the renewal of the contracts? Transparency.
Transparency does not mean giving away all the details or being an open book to anyone that will read it. Transparency can be the ability to offer enough information to provide a visual without entertaining liability issues.
In other words, if the BOE had stated there was a discomfort in renewing contracts right now that would have been fine, especially since the circular conversation that did take place in the regular meeting regarding the contracts focused on how long the new contracts would be for.
The BOE did not do that though. There was zero clarity in the votes. No conversation. No transparency, and that is what got the feathers of so many ruffled.
Transparency is a key nutrient in developing trust. Even when the lack of transparency is out of good intent, without communication that intent is overshadowed by the story created through speculation and distrust. The BOE experienced that at the special board meeting. No doubt, that was not the first time either.
True, certain details cannot be shared and are protected by law. That same law does not shield the BOE from offering any kind of transparency. Being 100% transparent is not reasonable; however, being a little transparent is. Without transparency, stories tend to develop on their own.
There are a few members of our BOE that have a lot to learn about transparency. I hope they get there. Being transparent is not just a great skill to have as a BOE member, it is a positive life skill, parenting skill, leadership skill, and general human skill to master.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.