It’s quickly becoming old news that the superintendents’ contracts have been renewed through 2025. Depending on your view that is great news, bad news or blah news. For me, the news was not whether the contracts would be renewed, it was the transparency associated with the process…or lack thereof.

It took a regular meeting and a special meeting to get the result. The regular meeting offered a vote without any conversation in front of the public. The special meeting offered a vote with a different outcome that, also, offered no conversation in front of the public. All conversations occurred over the course of four executive sessions lasting three hours and 45 minutes between the two meetings.

