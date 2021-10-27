There are several reasons I am endorsing Andy Watkins for re-election to the Derby Board of Education. First, in the many years I have known Andy, he has led a life of servant-leadership. He has committed countless hours that haven’t only benefited this school board, but also his local church as Deacon, the Upward Sports organization in Derby as a coach for young children, and the Trail Life organization, proving instrumental in establishing the organization and serving as guide to numerous young men in the area, including my son.
Additionally, Andy has advocated for the well-being of those he serves during his time on the BOE like few have before. Particularly of note was his dedication to ensuring that students in the district were allowed the opportunity for in-class instruction when the 2020/2021 school year began. This was extremely important to me as a college educator, as I experienced first-hand the negative toll that moving to online instruction had taken on my young-adult students. Derby was one of the few districts that allowed students to be in-person every day, if so desired, and Andy’s leadership was instrumental to that direction of the district. As a taxpayer, educator, and mother, I wholeheartedly endorsed this move.
Finally, Andy’s expertise and background in the many finance-related matters that the board has faced during his elected time has served our district well. He has ensured that the board was a good steward of the financial resources and taxpayer dollars that they were entrusted with by asking difficult questions that many others would not know or desire to ask. This included many decisions on multimillion dollar bond projects.
In conclusion, it’s my experience and belief that it’s difficult for those who’ve been employed by an organization and have built lifelong friendships to make the difficult decisions that are required in the capacity that Andy is seeking to serve. As a business and accounting professor, I often advise students not to co-mingle business with friends/family. While Andy has built many relationships in this community, he has proven during his time on the board that he has the best interest of ALL the citizens of USD 260 at heart. I believe he will continue to prove this over the next two years.
ANNE THOMPSON
Derby, Kansas
