The week of November 16 to November 20 is American Education Week. American Education Week began in 1921, co-sponsored by the National Education Association and the American Legion to celebrate our public school community.
I can’t think of a school year where it is more important to show appreciation to the team of people who work in our school district’s schools. Teachers inspire, motivate, encourage, and educate all students who come into their classroom. Education Support Professionals support our students and staff, transport our students to and from school, feed them, and maintain our facilities. Substitute teachers step in to provide continuity in classrooms. Administrators provide both vision and supervision to ensure a consistent experience for teachers, students, and other stakeholders. This year, these individuals have gone to extreme measures to do their work, planning for and implementing education across multiple learning models while considering multiple safety measures.
As school staff, we appreciate the support of our local community. Community members support our public schools in a variety of ways, including their service on our Board of Education and other district committees and providing additional funding opportunities for educators. Parents take an active role in their children’s education, supporting the work of educators. All of these individuals play a vital role in the critical work of providing quality education to our community’s children, and they deserve our continuous appreciation for the work they do.
These amazing individuals deserve our appreciation throughout the year. So take a moment to show one of them the appreciation they deserve for the indispensable work they do.
Joel Addis
President, Derby National Education Association
