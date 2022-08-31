Letter to the Editor logo

In this hypersensitive political and social environment that we are now experiencing, the concept of consequence is continually expounded but not given the emphasis that it deserves. This is not some abstract thought, but a fact in reality. Actions and consequences are as relevant as Newton’s third law of motion. Action, or even inaction, is met with a corresponding reaction or consequence that can be positive or negative determined by perception or, more importantly, facts.

The idea and demonstration of consequences was a mainstay of growing up in past generations but has been lost in the ideology of the left, which has totally undermined the family unit and thus diluted the real parenting structure and values that made this a place the early migrants saw was unique to America. Today, social media and latchkey-type programs are the parental substitutes and controlled by the leftest agenda, making public school districts basically massive government-run orphanages. It was offered in a recent Derby school board meeting that the average daily quality discussion time between parents and kids is seven minutes.

