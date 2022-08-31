In this hypersensitive political and social environment that we are now experiencing, the concept of consequence is continually expounded but not given the emphasis that it deserves. This is not some abstract thought, but a fact in reality. Actions and consequences are as relevant as Newton’s third law of motion. Action, or even inaction, is met with a corresponding reaction or consequence that can be positive or negative determined by perception or, more importantly, facts.
The idea and demonstration of consequences was a mainstay of growing up in past generations but has been lost in the ideology of the left, which has totally undermined the family unit and thus diluted the real parenting structure and values that made this a place the early migrants saw was unique to America. Today, social media and latchkey-type programs are the parental substitutes and controlled by the leftest agenda, making public school districts basically massive government-run orphanages. It was offered in a recent Derby school board meeting that the average daily quality discussion time between parents and kids is seven minutes.
As being played out on a daily basis, consequence for lawlessness is now met with lack of negative consequence for the individual perpetrator but massive negative consequence for society at large. The focus on equity, gender ideology and masculine toxicity has replaced the emphasis on law and order, achievement and patriotic values. Look at foreign countries that are a direct threat to United States security and see what they are teaching their youth. The world in general is becoming more and more threatening, and not pronoun specific.
Generally, as a nation, irrespective of political affiliation, we used to respect those who served in the military and especially those who gave their lives. This normally extended to the law enforcement community. With the proliferation of the current marxist/communist ideologies, this is becoming a thing of a bygone era. There is a line in the movie “A Few Good Men” that Col. Jessup says about needing someone to man the post on the wall that protects American lives, no matter what your beliefs are. This is more relevant than ever in this day and age. In this current feel good generation, where are we going to get these alphas?
We have heard many say that elections have consequences. In my opinion, which is currently legal, the consequences spawned out of the last presidential election have been totally negative. If expounding conservative values offends you and you don’t wish to associate with me as a consequence, I accept that. If you want to teach your child something meaningful, the concept of consequence is a pivotal life lesson.
Vote red in November; the criticality cannot be overstated.
