I was in attendance at the Feb. 28 School Board meeting in which a large contingent was present in support of the high school principal who had presented some material to staff and students that certain board members indicated could have been offensive.
I sat and listened to multiple speakers that condemned certain members of the board for trying to censor information they thought was needed to provide social perspectives in the name of diversity, inclusion, student safety, etc. I do not believe this is the case.
The principal was the last to speak and his explanation for the video presentation was plausible and I have no problem with his stated motive.
I am concerned, however, as several of the speakers expressed that racism, in all forms, is rampant in the school system and I – as a long-term community resident with kids that have or are navigating the school system – was not fully aware. Make sure if we are addressing this that racism is presented as a multiple-way street.
A recurring theme in the presentations was the fact that, in absence of moral guidance from family units these days, teachers are feeling the need to provide this guidance. There is certainly some truth to this, but my perception is that many teachers believe that they are not subject to their own personal biases or prejudices. I have witnessed this on one occasion.
I am fully aware that teachers face enormous challenges in today’s society and frankly are not really appreciated for their dedication and service. A real concern, though, in the current societal climate is the understanding of respect that others have different points of view, lifestyles, etc., versus the view that if you don’t accept these as yours that you are in the wrong. I do not accept this premise. This is exactly the reason for the increasingly divisive atmosphere we are now living in. You will never legislate acceptance.
Another repeated statement is that ALL students need to feel safe, assuming this means physically and mentally. But the illusion of creating a bubble enclosed in the boundaries of the school property, isolated from the world, is somewhat short-sighted as social media (in all forms) is the real tool through which information, good or bad, is disseminated. I do believe, however, that the stated goal to try and create moral, ethical and responsible citizens is worthwhile.
I understand that certain groups will not agree with my assessment or statements and I respect that. If you are the type that says I am wrong and must accept your point of view, then you are the problem I was addressing here.
ALAN TURNER
Derby, KS
