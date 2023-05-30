Letter to the Editor logo

“When I grow up, I want to be on the Board of Education!” declared no child ever.

Despite this, the BOE becomes a position of interest when the decisions of the BOE don’t seem clear. Given the number of candidates vying for the approaching four open seats, it seems there is a clear interest from the community, again.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.