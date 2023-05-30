“When I grow up, I want to be on the Board of Education!” declared no child ever.
Despite this, the BOE becomes a position of interest when the decisions of the BOE don’t seem clear. Given the number of candidates vying for the approaching four open seats, it seems there is a clear interest from the community, again.
Usually, what motivates some to run for such a seat is emotion: disappointment, anger, outrage, being let down or sadness to name a few. Once the emotional dust settles and the ducks seem to be in a row, the cycle starts over again despite the motivations and energy.
Certainly, the current interest has been sparked because the last two years have not yielded what many thought would come about. From a video encounter that just won’t go away to staff and faculty performing the “you can’t fire me, I quit” mic drop moments repeatedly. These are clear messages from a district and no amount of sugar-coating jargon can soften the impact that has been realized.
What typically is learned once in the BOE seat? All that is not supposed to be shared officially. A BOE seat can be a powerful one, charged with a great deal of responsibility and risk. This means owning your words and carefully timing your “happy dances” to not reveal what liability says you can’t. It means being open to hearing negative and upsetting rhetoric from folks you thought you knew and receiving praise about something you really didn’t feel all that great about. It means having your values and your belief system tested. It means being willing to stand alone and look like the outsider without any idea of how to do that. It means asserting your leadership qualities no matter where you are and who you are with.
There will be lots of communication, guarantees and actions in the months to come. One thing is certain: in the end, the folks voted to serve are the ones that will come to understand why the BOE is the way it is. The real challenge at that point? To accept it, recognizing there was a lot more to learn than met the eye or challenge the status quo and begin to venture down a trail that could be uncomfortable and risky. The thing about risk? The more of it the better the outcome.
