One week has passed since Veterans’ Day. We who have served – willingly or grudgingly – and thousands more who are still serving, even those who will serve in the future – have answered the call to defend this nation whether in peacetime or war. Many of us perished in answering this call. Some of us are true heroes in combat; many more served in support or reserve functions. But we became a team and worked together. We are not losers; we are not suckers. We are the winners. Those who evaded serving by some cooked-up medical excuse; those who went to Canada, Sweden, or some other country; those who claimed to be, without actually believing, conscientious objectors – well, they are the losers, the suckers. And we served to keep our freedoms so the evaders could prove themselves to be the losers. And suckers.
Yet, we, who served, those who would like to have served but could not for legitimate reasons, and all the civilians who supported us in various ways, we made it possible for this nation to be free and prosperous.
I’m proud to have volunteered during the Korean War even though the Army chose to keep me in a guided missile training group and eventually in a field battalion, both stationed in Texas and Oklahoma. I would not trade that experience for any offer to the contrary. I may not be a billionaire – or even a millionaire – but I am a winner for having served my country.
Walt Haddock
Derby
