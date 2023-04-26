Changes happen. Good, bad, and ugly. Sometimes those changes are on our terms and others are from uncontrollable influences, despite our best efforts. DHS will experience a change that will, once again, divide the educational shareholder population. That change? Tim Hamblin’s pre-mature resignation.
Some will raise a glass or clap in celebration of Mr. Hamblin’s departure. Others will breathe a disappointing sigh realizing the third bull is in the China closet. (If you know, you know.)
If you were privy to the email sent by Mr. Hamblin, and if you have been following local politics, then you may know where this is going. That email clearly stated Mr. Hamblin’s intent to stay with USD 260 through 2025, which aligns with his contract approved by the BOE. That email also said, “I made the decision to adjust that timeline feeling it is more responsible for my family that I am proactive now rather than reactive in 2025.”
To some, this likely translates to “there’s an X on my back, and I know it.”
Sure, that translation could be completely off, but there’s enough public communication to suggest that it's spot on.
The district will lose one of its best leaders of our youth. This brings to question who else believes they have an X on their back. More importantly, why?
“Because we want Derby to be the best” is how one BOE member worded it when discussing other recent divisive matters.
Best at what, exactly? Best athletes? Best scholars? Best against who? Best against what? Who are we to be measuring our students against? Why would we? What is the reward for being the best? Money? Power? Bragging rights?
Being the best is a temporary position in life. It could be recurring, but it’s temporary. It’s not as important as recognizing the uniqueness, talents, skills or needs of the students in our district.
And that is not what that BOE member focused on or even mentioned.
It looks like the definition of being the “best” is more about avoiding a chaotic and uncomfortable educational environment versus learning how to navigate through it by trusting your best leaders.
Here’s to wishing Mr. Hamblin the very best in the next chapter of his career and many thanks for his service, tolerance and patience for our community and its district. Thank you, Mr. Hamblin.
