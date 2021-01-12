I am writing in regards to Mr. Ron Estes’ column in the Derby Informer (Jan. 6 edition) “Defending voter integrity, upholding election laws.” If our elected officials cannot acknowledge the truth, then they are part of the problem. Ask yourself, isn’t what Mr. Estes is implying, is that there are many state governors, state officials, and county election officials, some of which are Republicans, have committed election fraud?
For example, he uses several unsubstantiated phrases such as: “states now facing serious allegations of fraud and illegal activity,” “evidence of voter irregularities,” “poll watchers being told a tabulation center was shutting down only to have more ballots counted later” and “states not following their own election laws.” Much of what he is describing has already been in state and federal courts before Jan. 6.
Furthermore, an accounting of a major portion of these cases were summarized by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming. The 21-page memo was dated Jan. 3, 2021, and titled “RE: 2020 Presidential Election Challenges in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and Our Constitutional Process.” She sent the memo to her House Republican Colleagues.
He failed to mention it; did he not get the memo?
Lastly, we cannot believe veiled unsubstantiated accusations. They undermine our democratic institutions and democracy itself!
GILBERT NYE SR.
Derby
