I am writing this in support of Robin Folkerts, a candidate running for Derby USD 260 Board of Education.
I have known Robin in several different capacities. First of all, she was my son’s sixth grade math teacher. I also worked with her as a parent representative on the Sixth Grade Site Council. Finally, Robin was the language arts curriculum coordinator for several years while I taught English at Derby High School. In all of these capacities, I cannot stress enough how Robin always conducts herself in the utmost professional manner. She has a cool, thoughtful presence, considering all viewpoints before she makes her own decisions, always keeping what’s best for kids as the most important factor.
Robin’s 30+ years of experience in education as a teacher, administrator, and curriculum coordinator gives her an unparalleled view of the dynamics involved in managing a large district like USD 260, from the classroom level, to budgets, human resources, and legalities. She has a servant mentality, stepping in to fill a BOE vacancy mid-term this last school year, sacrificing a great deal of her first year of retirement. Her ability to maintain her composure while expressing her thoughts during heated discussions has been evident many times during this stressful, contentious COVID environment.
It is for all of these reasons that I would highly recommend you consider voting for her in the upcoming BOE election.
ROBIN GROSKURTH
Derby USD 260 Resident
